Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,551 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000. NVIDIA makes up 1.1% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,560 shares of company stock worth $36,674,489. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Cowen cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $169.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $424.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

