Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,205 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 613,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,425,000 after buying an additional 213,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $159.87 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.34.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.44.

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $1,141,682 over the last 90 days. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

