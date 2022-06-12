Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,839 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,225,000. Alphabet makes up 3.7% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,323.54.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,223.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,384.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,635.53. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

