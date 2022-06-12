Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,407 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,407 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000. Adobe comprises approximately 1.4% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,941 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.64.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
