Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,407 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,407 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000. Adobe comprises approximately 1.4% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,941 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.64.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $393.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.27 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $482.82. The company has a market cap of $186.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.