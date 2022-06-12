Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,875 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.
GE stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01.
In related news, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
