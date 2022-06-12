Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,875 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.