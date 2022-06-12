Seigniorage Shares Achieves Market Capitalization of $137,867.94 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $137,867.94 and approximately $538.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.16 or 0.00334012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00033511 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.67 or 0.00432651 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

