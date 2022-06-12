Seeyond Trims Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Seeyond cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Generac were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Generac by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GNRC opened at $261.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.94 and a 1-year high of $524.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.19.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

