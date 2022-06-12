Seeyond Reduces Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Seeyond cut its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Novavax were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Novavax by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 705.3% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 24.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.
Novavax Profile (Get Rating)
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novavax (NVAX)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.