Seeyond Reduces Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Seeyond cut its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Novavax were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Novavax by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 705.3% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $40.62 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $277.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.31.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 24.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

Novavax Profile (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.