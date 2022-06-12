Seeyond Cuts Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Seeyond reduced its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of U. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Unity Software by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Unity Software by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.77.

Shares of U opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average of $97.29.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total transaction of $225,080.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,897 shares in the company, valued at $21,679,645.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,619,386. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

