Seeyond Buys Shares of 15,023 AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Seeyond bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 862.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.96.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 429.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Lee Wittlinger sold 17,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $264,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $430,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,653 shares of company stock worth $2,890,907 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

