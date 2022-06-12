Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $95.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.13.

SMG opened at $89.88 on Thursday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $198.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.63. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.08%.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,895.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045. Company insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,610,000 after purchasing an additional 723,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,114,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 327,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after purchasing an additional 253,258 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,901,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

