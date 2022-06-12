Scotiabank Increases Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$36.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.06.

VET stock opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.20%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 25.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

