Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Raised to $59.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.85.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.90. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In related news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock worth $431,340,525. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.