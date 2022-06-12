Samsara Inc.’s (NYSE:IOT) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Samsara’s (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, June 13th. Samsara had issued 35,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $805,000,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IOT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Samsara alerts:

NYSE IOT opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16. Samsara has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 81.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $1,029,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.