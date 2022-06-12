Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,284 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 14,498 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

ARI stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,030. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 66.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 70.24% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.13%.

In other news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

