Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $811,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,402,000 after buying an additional 632,062 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 642,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,659,000 after purchasing an additional 370,543 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 809,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,805,000 after purchasing an additional 263,222 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,660,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,095,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,560,000 after purchasing an additional 241,641 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,594,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,791. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.43 and its 200-day moving average is $154.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $138.12 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

