Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 0.9% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of AMLP stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.18. 3,311,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,908. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $36.73. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $42.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

