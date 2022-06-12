Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE STWD traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.26. 2,547,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,250. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $293.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 56.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.48%.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

