Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $2.21 on Friday, reaching $54.45. 2,629,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,749. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.18 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average of $63.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APO. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

