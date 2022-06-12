Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 4,486 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,799 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

NYSE:F traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 55,684,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,381,876. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ford Motor has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

