Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 1,109 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.55. 6,124,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,543,833. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.55 and a 12-month high of $86.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

