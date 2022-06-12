Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,579 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $34,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM opened at $178.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a PE ratio of 173.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total transaction of $449,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,366,290 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

