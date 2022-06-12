Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 8,600 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 12,550.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVTR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVTR traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,535,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $44.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.97.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

