Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 6,718 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,423 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.7% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $1,005,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 113,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.70. 8,412,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,913,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

