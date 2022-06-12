Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 933,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,089,000 after buying an additional 111,331 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 87.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32,572.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,978,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,132. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average is $52.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

