Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $5.85 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,247,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494,303. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

