Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $16.78 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 0.6% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $637,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 195,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 241,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,618,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.60. The company has a market cap of $142.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

