Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,233 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in FedEx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in FedEx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $10.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.77. 2,266,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,436. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.88 and its 200 day moving average is $227.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $304.59.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.30.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

