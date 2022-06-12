Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,431 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.8% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $51,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 49,346,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,790,008. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $267.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.