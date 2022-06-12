Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.30% of KB Home worth $11,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of KBH stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.20. 1,638,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,668. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

