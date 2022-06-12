Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 740,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,580 shares during the period. Green Brick Partners comprises about 0.8% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $22,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.44. 451,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,724. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 6.03. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $32.25.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $393.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.82 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

