Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 2,705 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,861,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,113 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,853,395,000 after purchasing an additional 593,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,190,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,656,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $787,894,000 after acquiring an additional 197,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,145,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,178,368. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.96 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $153.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.