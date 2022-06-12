S.B.C.P. Bancorp, Inc. (SBBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

S.B.C.P. Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:SBBI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Shares of OTC SBBI remained flat at $$95.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.97. S.B.C.P. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $83.75 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00.
S.B.C.P. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S.B.C.P. Bancorp (SBBI)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for S.B.C.P. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S.B.C.P. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.