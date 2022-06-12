Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.18.

NYSE RCL opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.23. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

