Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Rating Reiterated by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fundamental Research currently has a C$142.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$152.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$146.86.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$128.55 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$124.08 and a one year high of C$149.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$131.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$136.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.24.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$11.22 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9999989 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

In other news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total value of C$54,692.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$185,873.31. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.44, for a total value of C$580,711.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$836,526.04. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,635 shares of company stock worth $1,704,690.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

