Royal Bank of Canada Raises Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Price Target to €10.50

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €10.00 ($10.75) to €10.50 ($11.29) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GRPTF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Getlink from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HSBC cut shares of Getlink from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Getlink from €16.00 ($17.20) to €18.00 ($19.35) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Getlink from €16.60 ($17.85) to €17.50 ($18.82) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.

GRPTF opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. Getlink has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $19.14.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

