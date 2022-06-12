Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.99-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.34-$4.58 EPS.

Ross Stores stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,983,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,991. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.46.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.73.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 34.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,064,000 after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $29,049,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,705,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $244,759,000 after purchasing an additional 214,793 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 59.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 493,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,989,000 after purchasing an additional 183,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.