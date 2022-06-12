Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,411 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,218,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2,565.6% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 169,478 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after purchasing an additional 163,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $77.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

