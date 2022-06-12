ROOBEE (ROOBEE) One Day Volume Tops $657,166.00

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $657,166.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007963 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00134334 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,952,518 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

