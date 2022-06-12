Rocket Vault Price Reaches $0.0651 (RVF)

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.90 or 0.00340327 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00034948 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.69 or 0.00442132 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

