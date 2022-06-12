Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $39.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Roblox from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Roblox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of RBLX opened at $27.76 on Thursday. Roblox has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.38.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106 in the last three months. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Roblox by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,598,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 131,594.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395,391 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

