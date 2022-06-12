Robert W. Baird Lowers Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target to $18.00

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Verra Mobility from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $170.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.