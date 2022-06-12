Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 7,300 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($91.48) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RIO. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($60.15) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($58.90) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,000 ($87.72) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($75.19) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,868.46 ($73.54).

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,690 ($71.30) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,728.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,482.65. The company has a market cap of £71.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.49. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($54.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,343 ($79.49).

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($67.29), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($51,277.44).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

