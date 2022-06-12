Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.33

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.33 and last traded at $29.48, with a volume of 91564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.52) to GBX 625 ($7.83) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 630 ($7.89) to GBX 550 ($6.89) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.2638 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

