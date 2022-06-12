Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Trading 9.7% Higher

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Rating) traded up 9.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.72 and last traded at $27.72. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.34.

Get Renault alerts:

About Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF)

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.