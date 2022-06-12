Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Trading 9.7% Higher

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Rating) traded up 9.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.72 and last traded at $27.72. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.34.
About Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renault (RNSDF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.