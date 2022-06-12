Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.66) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America set a €32.00 ($34.41) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renault presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.80 ($35.27).

EPA RNO opened at €26.34 ($28.32) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €27.91. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($108.28).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

