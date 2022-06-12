Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
MARK stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 3.45.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Remark had a negative return on equity of 163.16% and a net margin of 46.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter.
Remark Company Profile (Get Rating)
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.
