Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

MARK stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 3.45.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Remark had a negative return on equity of 163.16% and a net margin of 46.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Remark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Remark by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Remark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Remark by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Remark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.