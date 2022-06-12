Refinable (FINE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.93 Million

Refinable (FINE) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can now be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $1.93 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00355369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00032009 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.70 or 0.00452681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

