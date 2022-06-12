Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RWT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Redwood Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Redwood Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.79.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 7.79.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,948,000 after buying an additional 150,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Redwood Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,129,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,488,000 after buying an additional 308,880 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 57.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,424,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after purchasing an additional 882,431 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,251,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after purchasing an additional 531,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,327 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

