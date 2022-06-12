Redpanda Earth Reaches Market Capitalization of $548,946.07 (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Redpanda Earth has a market capitalization of $548,946.07 and approximately $128,775.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.90 or 0.00349504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00034128 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.67 or 0.00439771 BTC.

About Redpanda Earth

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

Redpanda Earth Coin Trading

